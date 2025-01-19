3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

MMM opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,087,000 after buying an additional 4,212,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 11,601.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,208,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 179.0% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 820,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,107,000 after purchasing an additional 526,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

