Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head to Head Review

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $2.46 billion 12.33 $374.70 million $0.44 167.84 Xometry $525.13 million 3.14 -$67.47 million ($1.05) -31.65

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.

CoStar Group presently has a consensus target price of $92.92, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given CoStar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 6.57% 3.53% 2.88% Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Xometry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

