Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Criteo

Criteo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

CRTO opened at $37.71 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,917. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,013. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Criteo by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Criteo by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.