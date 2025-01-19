Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $133.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This trade represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.