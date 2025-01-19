American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Melius Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.