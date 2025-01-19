ADTRAN’s (ADTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $808.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 798.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.