Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
Absci Stock Up 3.6 %
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Absci
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.
About Absci
Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.
