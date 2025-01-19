Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2025

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

About Athersys

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.