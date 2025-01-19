Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

