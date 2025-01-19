Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

CABA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

