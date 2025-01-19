Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,470.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,997.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,052.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,377.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 66.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

