Ardelyx’s (ARDX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 213,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $996,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,032.55. This represents a 14.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,057.60. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,516. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

