Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.19.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $28,480.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,847.82. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 9,061 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $251,261.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,401.34. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,135 shares of company stock worth $8,223,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4,022.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 597,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 583,486 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,829,000 after purchasing an additional 487,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

