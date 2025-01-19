StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $251.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average is $229.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $254.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

