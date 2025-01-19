ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. ARM has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.77, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ARM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

