Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 7.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ITVPY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

