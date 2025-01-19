Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 7.5%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
ITV Price Performance
ITVPY opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.02.
About ITV
