JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in December

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,166,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 3,623,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,629.9 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.