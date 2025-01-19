JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JCRRF stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

