AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get AAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAR

AAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,383.58. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,346 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AAR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.