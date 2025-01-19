Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 13.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,509,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Inpex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

