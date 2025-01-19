Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 13.1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,509,400 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.
Inpex Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Inpex stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80.
Inpex Company Profile
