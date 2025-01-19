IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 5,754,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,817.3 days.
IGO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $3.04 on Friday. IGO has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.
About IGO
