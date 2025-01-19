Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $120.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 3,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total value of $330,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,252.59. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $869,084.16. This trade represents a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,316 shares of company stock worth $37,761,976. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

