AAR (NYSE:AIR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AAR stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. The trade was a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AAR by 269.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,513,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

