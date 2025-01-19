What is Cormark’s Forecast for Barrick Gold Q1 Earnings?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after buying an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,837,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after acquiring an additional 666,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 221.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $162,140,000 after purchasing an additional 696,556 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.