Q2 EPS Forecast for Advance Auto Parts Lifted by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

AAP stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 63,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 547,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.99%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

