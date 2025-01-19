Q1 Earnings Forecast for OXY Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.98 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,577,992.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

