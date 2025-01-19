Q2 EPS Estimates for Zscaler Cut by Capital One Financial

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $188.06.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

