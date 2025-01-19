Roth Capital Weighs in on BRC’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get BRC alerts:

BRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.12.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Trading of BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,535,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 684,542 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its position in BRC by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 627,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BRC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BRC by 76.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 351,757 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.