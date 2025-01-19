Capital One Financial Forecasts HubSpot Q1 Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for HubSpot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $747.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $704.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,607.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $762.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $28,881,300. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

