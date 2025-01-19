Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised A. O. Smith from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

AOS stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.