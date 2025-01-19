Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %
AOS stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26.
Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
A. O. Smith Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than A. O. Smith
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.