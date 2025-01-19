Capital One Financial Lowers Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

