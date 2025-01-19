Zacks Research Comments on Corning’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Corning Stock Up 1.2 %

GLW opened at $49.83 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

