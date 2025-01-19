What is Cormark’s Estimate for B2Gold Q1 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.79.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

BTO opened at C$3.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.97. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

