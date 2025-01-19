Capital One Financial Forecasts Confluent Q1 Earnings

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 0.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Confluent by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,584,712 shares of company stock worth $132,928,936. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.