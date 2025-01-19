Atb Cap Markets Predicts Lower Earnings for Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$7.38.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.12 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 137,650 shares of company stock valued at $852,718. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

