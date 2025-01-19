Q2 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Raised by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,375 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Systrade AG boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Systrade AG now owns 2,000,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

