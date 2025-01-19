Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Q1 Earnings

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE C opened at $80.05 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.