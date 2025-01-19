Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NYSE:AXS opened at $90.19 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $638,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

