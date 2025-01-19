Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PAHC Q2 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $843.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $193,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

