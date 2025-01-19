Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OVV opened at C$66.18 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$49.74 and a 52-week high of C$76.63. The stock has a market cap of C$17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.