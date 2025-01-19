Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa Johns International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

PZZA stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $66,883,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the third quarter worth $286,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

