Capital One Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for Datadog

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.14, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,642,580.25. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,679 shares of company stock worth $88,668,671 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

