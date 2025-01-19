Q4 Earnings Forecast for ACM Research Issued By Roth Capital

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACM Research in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ACM Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ACM Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. Craig Hallum lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,639.84. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,709.76. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,363. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 283.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 683,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $5,782,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 530.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 921,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.



ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

