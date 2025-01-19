What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DVAX Q1 Earnings?

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.