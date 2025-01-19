Q2 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.20. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 85,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

