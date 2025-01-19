Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOAH. UBS Group lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Noah has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $721.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 2,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 510.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

