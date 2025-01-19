Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Q4 Earnings

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

MEOH opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37. Methanex has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,182,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 726,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

