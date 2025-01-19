Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Q4 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.13.

BLX opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.83 and a 52 week high of C$36.68.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

