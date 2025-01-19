Q4 Earnings Estimate for ELEV Issued By William Blair

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

ELEV opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a current ratio of 17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 102.6% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 5,993,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 285.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,079,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 749,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

