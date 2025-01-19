Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.61.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.32.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

